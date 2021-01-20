B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. B&G Foods comprises approximately 2.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of B&G Foods worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 58.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,130. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

