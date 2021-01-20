BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Energy 2x Daily Bull ETF (HEU.TO) (TSE:HEU) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Energy 2x Daily Bull ETF (HEU.TO) (TSE:HEU) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.58 and last traded at C$27.95. 26,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 117,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.77.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.92.

