Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY) Shares Gap Down to $39.00

Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.00, but opened at $36.50. Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) shares last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 106,351 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £96.93 million and a PE ratio of -27.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.82.

Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) Company Profile (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

