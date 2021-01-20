Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

NYSE NIO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.76. 1,428,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,398,922. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

