Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,825 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.6% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886,502 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,806 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,569 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,798,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,283,000 after acquiring an additional 638,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 233.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 754,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after buying an additional 528,005 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.52. The company had a trading volume of 141,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,720. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

