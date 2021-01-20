Bella Protocol Trading Up 35.8% Over Last Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $18.34 million and $11.21 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00003626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.00526873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.21 or 0.03853455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

