Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 719 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 31,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 45,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.02. 65,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average of $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

