Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.14. 24,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,623. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.