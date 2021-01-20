Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 158 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.51. 72,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

