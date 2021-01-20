Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.05. 56,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,585. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

