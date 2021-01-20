Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,851 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 39,490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 46,708 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 168,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. 407,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,539,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.