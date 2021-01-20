Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,181 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 17.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 87,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 244,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

