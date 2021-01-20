Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $299,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $642,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $783,000.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,220. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

