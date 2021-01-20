Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.83. 110,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $138.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

