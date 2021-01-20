BeatzCoin Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $447,242.65 and $319.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000206 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 65.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043788 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

