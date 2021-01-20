Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Price Target Raised to $5.70 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $5.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bear Creek Mining in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.04.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

