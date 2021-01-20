Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Beam has a total market cap of $28.11 million and $10.62 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beam has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 81.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 89.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 79,709,920 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

