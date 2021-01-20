BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. 35,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,423. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

