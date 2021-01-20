Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 228,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 193,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,390,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,183. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $425,146.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624 over the last ninety days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

