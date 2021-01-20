BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €65.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) received a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €66.03 ($77.68).

BAS opened at €66.59 ($78.34) on Wednesday. BASF SE has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €69.24 ($81.46). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

