BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €62.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) received a €62.50 ($73.53) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.28 ($79.15).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

BASF SE (BAS.F) stock traded down €0.89 ($1.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €66.59 ($78.34). The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. BASF SE has a 1-year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1-year high of €69.24 ($81.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.