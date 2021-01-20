Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 65,069 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,069 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 72,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,344. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00.

