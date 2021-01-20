Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 4,114 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,032 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of FedEx worth $43,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,982,000 after buying an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in FedEx by 8,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.70. 99,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.68. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

