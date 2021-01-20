Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,871,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 122,647 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,595,000 after buying an additional 65,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 11,633.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $237.20. 81,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.