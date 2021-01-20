Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.53. 18,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,837. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $176.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.09.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

