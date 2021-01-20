Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 184,300 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,300 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $35,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 54,501 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 47,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. Argus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

