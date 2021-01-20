Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $5.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.38. The stock had a trading volume of 230,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,059. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.79 and a 200-day moving average of $318.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

