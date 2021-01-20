Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOLD. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.37.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 71,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.