Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,400 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 464,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,636,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,241,000 after buying an additional 736,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 6,662.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 618,586 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 532,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,981 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 494,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 365,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 79,707 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. Truist raised their price target on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE B traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.05. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

