Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of research firms have commented on B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,636,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,241,000 after buying an additional 736,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 6,662.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after buying an additional 618,586 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 365,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 79,707 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

