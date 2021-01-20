Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCS. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Barclays by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Barclays by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 169,018 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Barclays by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.