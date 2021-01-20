Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $27.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.11.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,370,000 after purchasing an additional 138,730 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 63.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 119.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,604 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 846,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,631. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.