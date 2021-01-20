Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

BMO opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

