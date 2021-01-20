Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BKRIY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Ireland Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BKRIY opened at $4.08 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

