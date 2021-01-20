Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:BAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. 3,787,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,217,320. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
