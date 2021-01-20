Bank of America Lowers Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) to Underperform

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.