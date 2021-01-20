Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 74,670,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,218,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $283.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

