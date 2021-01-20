Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Lessened by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,481 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $57,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.53.

BAC stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. 1,897,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,218,480. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $279.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

