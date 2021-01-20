Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%.

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06. Bank First has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $525.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on BFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,282,626.74. 5.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

