Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $180.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.26. 8,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.66.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $7,016,079.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,965.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $14,629,156.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,973 shares of company stock worth $40,730,555 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 633.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after purchasing an additional 548,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51,026 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Bandwidth by 36.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.