Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Position Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 36.8% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SAN stock remained flat at $$3.29 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,851,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,658. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

