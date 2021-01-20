Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,330,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 44,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 134.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 115.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 261,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,458,178. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

