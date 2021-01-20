Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) vs. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Financial Contrast

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Bradesco and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group 0 7 8 0 2.53

SVB Financial Group has a consensus target price of $338.20, indicating a potential downside of 28.14%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 15.08% 14.39% 1.32% SVB Financial Group 28.60% 15.40% 1.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and SVB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $32.38 billion 1.21 $5.72 billion N/A N/A SVB Financial Group $3.53 billion 6.90 $1.14 billion $21.73 21.66

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than SVB Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. It also provides mutual funds, foreign exchange, overdrafts, credit cards, and personal and housing loans; and auto, health, life, accident, and property insurance products. In addition, the company offers fund management and treasury services; corporate finance; investment banking, asset management and consortium administration; pension plans; brokerage; real estate ventures and capitalization bonds; and hedge and finance products, including working capital financing. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; vineyard development loans; and debt fund investment services. The SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products, as well as cash and wealth management services. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partner investors. The SVB Leerink segment engages in equity and convertible capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, equity research and sales, trading, and investment banking services. It operates through 30 offices in the United States; and offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Hong Kong, and China. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

