Banc of California (BANC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $892.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,122.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Banc of California from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.