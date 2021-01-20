Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLDP. Raymond James upgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

BLDP stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -179.30 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1,468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 196,809 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 60,077 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $3,483,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

