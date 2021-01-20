Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,026 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ball were worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLL. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ball by 65.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.49. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

