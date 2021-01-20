Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 25.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Ball by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ball by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 464,038 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In related news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

