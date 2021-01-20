Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $292.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $183.00 to $292.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIDU. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.66.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $250.42 on Tuesday. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $258.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.92.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after purchasing an additional 768,315 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Baidu by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after purchasing an additional 681,433 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Baidu by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 575,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baidu by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 439,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

