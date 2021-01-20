Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Baidu by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $11.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.42. 9,865,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,022,433. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.92. The company has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $258.73.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

