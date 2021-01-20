BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on BAESY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,281 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.16% of BAE Systems worth $32,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BAESY stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

